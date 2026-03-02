Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $790,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 608.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income announced an $8 billion 2026 investment plan (after ~$6.3B in 2025) to expand globally and access new capital — a growth pipeline that supports faster asset deployment and AFFO growth. Read More.

Realty Income announced an $8 billion 2026 investment plan (after ~$6.3B in 2025) to expand globally and access new capital — a growth pipeline that supports faster asset deployment and AFFO growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue above expectations, steady AFFO and 98.9% occupancy; management set FY2026 EPS guidance — fundamentals that validate the growth plan and support income stability. Read More.

Q4 results showed revenue above expectations, steady AFFO and 98.9% occupancy; management set FY2026 EPS guidance — fundamentals that validate the growth plan and support income stability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~18.5% in February (to ~27.1M shares), reducing potential downward pressure from short-covering and signaling less bearish positioning. Read More.

Short interest fell ~18.5% in February (to ~27.1M shares), reducing potential downward pressure from short-covering and signaling less bearish positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broker commentary is supportive: Royal Bank of Canada and Stifel commentary flagged upside potential, suggesting institutional analysts see further price appreciation. Read More. Read More.

Broker commentary is supportive: Royal Bank of Canada and Stifel commentary flagged upside potential, suggesting institutional analysts see further price appreciation. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $68 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest endorsement that limits dramatic bullish re-rating. Read More.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $68 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest endorsement that limits dramatic bullish re-rating. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlights Realty Income’s long dividend track record and inclusion in dividend-stock roundups, which can sustain investor interest but are not new catalysts. Read More.

Media coverage highlights Realty Income’s long dividend track record and inclusion in dividend-stock roundups, which can sustain investor interest but are not new catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and fund commentary show increased activity and attention (useful for near-term liquidity/volatility signals), but these are informational rather than directional. Read More.

Options and fund commentary show increased activity and attention (useful for near-term liquidity/volatility signals), but these are informational rather than directional. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investors and analysts remain cautious about interest-rate risk and valuation—debate persists whether current multiple already prices in future rate moves; this caps near-term upside. Read More.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.11 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

