Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,455 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $63,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,310,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,834,241,000 after acquiring an additional 331,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,871,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,341,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $4,885,603,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD opened at $380.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

