Davis R M Inc. Sells 5,546 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,744 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $98,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,774,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12,417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $501,033,000 after buying an additional 4,024,859 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 120.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $620,406,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $244,687,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,952,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $735,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,124 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $161.40 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $162.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.55.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

