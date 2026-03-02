Davis R M Inc. Sells 9,692 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,448 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $41,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Qualcomm alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter worth $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Qualcomm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,898.71. This trade represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,750.32. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,704 shares of company stock valued at $7,818,708. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $142.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.25. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

Qualcomm Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.