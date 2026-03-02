Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Cut by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 803,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,509 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 3.0% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $613,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 87.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,152,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,238,000 after buying an additional 536,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,050.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,053.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $931.94. The company has a market cap of $990.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,161.00 to $1,168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

