General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.5217.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Zacks Research cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th.
NYSE GM opened at $78.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11.
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.
General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
- Positive Sentiment: Record truck sales and shareholder-return actions boosted near-term revenue and cash-return expectations, supporting GM’s underlying earnings outlook. General Motors Company (GM) Rises on Record Truck Sales and Shareholder Returns
- Positive Sentiment: An investor letter highlighted factors that lifted GM in Q4 (operational strength in key segments), signaling some institutional interest in the stock after recent results. Here’s What Lifted General Motors (GM) in Q4
- Neutral Sentiment: GM expanded the lineup of the Wuling Yangguang EV van in China — product development that can support EV unit growth in non-U.S. markets but has limited near-term impact on U.S. margins. GM’s 2026 Wuling Yangguang EV Van Gets Expanded Lineup
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader industry supply-chain stories (U.S. moves on rare-earth independence) and materials results may affect EV battery supply dynamics over time but are not an immediate driver of GM’s share move. The U.S. Takes A Huge Step In Becoming Rare Earth Independent
- Negative Sentiment: Iowa’s attorney general has sued GM and OnStar, alleging the company sold drivers’ location/data without proper disclosure or consent — a regulatory and reputational risk that can lead to fines, consent decrees or stricter oversight. Iowa accuses General Motors of not disclosing OnStar data sharing
- Negative Sentiment: Recall announced for ~43,732 full-size SUVs over a transmission software issue that could cause rough shifts or rear-wheel lock-up — raises near-term repair costs and may dent consumer confidence. General Motors Recalls 43,732 SUVs Amid Software Transmission Issue
- Negative Sentiment: Data showing GM among the weaker automakers on fleet average fuel economy could increase regulatory scrutiny and highlight EV transition challenges, pressuring valuation multiple expectations. GM Among Worst Automakers In Fleet Average Fuel Economy
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.
GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.
