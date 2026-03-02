General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.5217.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Zacks Research cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on General Motors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,450,485,000 after buying an additional 11,418,367 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,121,000 after acquiring an additional 835,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 267,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,588,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 5.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $868,986,000 after purchasing an additional 748,831 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $78.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.