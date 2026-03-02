HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 54,667 Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BILI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 226.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.

BILI opened at $27.90 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

