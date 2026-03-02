HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 331,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 63,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,348 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $6,144,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $4,036,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $214.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.79. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $82.79 and a 1-year high of $261.62.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

