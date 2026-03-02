Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR Position Boosted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $40,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interparfums by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Interparfums by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interparfums by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Interparfums stock opened at $100.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.21. Interparfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $386.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.76 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 11.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Interparfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Interparfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on Interparfums in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company’s core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

