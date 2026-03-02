JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $25.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank $CADE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.37% of Cadence Bank worth $25,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 24.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $528.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.15 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.12%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a regional commercial bank that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the bank provides deposit accounts, treasury management solutions, commercial and industrial lending, equipment finance, residential and consumer mortgages, and wealth management services. Cadence Bank serves a mix of small and mid-size companies as well as retail customers in its core markets.

The institution traces its heritage to Cadence Bancorporation, which was established in 1987 in Tupelo, Mississippi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.