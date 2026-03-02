Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $103,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,882,173,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 307.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,596,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,214,146,000 after buying an additional 4,223,366 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 104.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $887,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,998 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,047,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,831,000 after acquiring an additional 440,607 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $387.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.09. The company has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $404.87.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Stryker from $448.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.47.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

