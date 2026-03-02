Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $48,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 212.6% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $127.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.18. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $134.69.

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,962,034.28. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $1,574,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 727,155 shares in the company, valued at $87,251,328.45. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 259,703 shares of company stock worth $31,585,043 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

