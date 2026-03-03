122,850 Shares in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF $JHPI Acquired by Burk Holdings LLC

Burk Holdings LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 122,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Burk Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 261.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 25,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.29 million, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.40. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th.

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

