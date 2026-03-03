13,969 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Acquired by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 43.1% in the third quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $608.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.86. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

