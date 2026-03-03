19,407 Shares in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA Purchased by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 48,646 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 176,514 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the period.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA CTA opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.