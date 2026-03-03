281,398 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 281,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,087,000. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $263.81 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $271.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

