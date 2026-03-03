46,422 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Acquired by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,882,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,015,000 after buying an additional 208,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,916,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,188,000 after purchasing an additional 462,591 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,689,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,892,000 after purchasing an additional 121,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,232,000 after buying an additional 279,126 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

