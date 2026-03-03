a16z Perennial Management L.P. Invests $7.69 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 41,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.5% of a16z Perennial Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.88. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at $148,794,775.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,598,120 shares of company stock valued at $289,278,314 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. CICC Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.86.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

