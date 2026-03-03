AAON, Inc. $AAON is Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,320,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138,658 shares during the quarter. AAON accounts for approximately 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.85% of AAON worth $216,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AAON by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of AAON by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $104.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.55 and a beta of 1.09. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). AAON had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $424.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen E. Wakefield bought 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $321,300.19. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,299.08. This trade represents a 37.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

