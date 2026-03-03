Absa Group (AGRPY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $3.4721 billion for the quarter.

Absa Group Stock Down 4.5%

AGRPY opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Absa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited is a South African-based financial services conglomerate headquartered in Johannesburg. The company offers a broad range of banking and financial products and services, including personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, credit cards, wealth management and insurance solutions. Through its integrated platform, Absa delivers digital and branch-based services aimed at meeting the diverse needs of individual consumers, small- to medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

In its retail banking division, Absa provides everyday banking services such as transactional accounts, home and vehicle finance, personal loans and savings products.

