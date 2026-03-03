Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,608 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 29th total of 49,980 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aditxt Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of ADTX opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Aditxt has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1,977.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $350,765.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aditxt in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aditxt has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of natural antimicrobial peptides and microbiome-based detection technologies. Leveraging proprietary peptide libraries, the company aims to provide novel solutions for infection prevention and control across healthcare, food safety, animal health and agricultural markets. Aditxt’s approach centers on harnessing peptides that can disrupt microbial cell membranes without promoting resistance, addressing a growing need for alternatives to traditional antibiotics and chemical disinfectants.

The company’s product offerings include contract-based microbial detection and identification services, designed to help hospitals, food processors and other regulated industries monitor contamination levels and validate hygiene protocols.

