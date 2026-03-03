ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 57,882 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 29th total of 69,168 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

ADSE opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 1,205.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.

ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.

