ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.40 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ADT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,858,510 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $564,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413,112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,938,803 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $361,308,000 after buying an additional 8,778,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ADT by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,357,866 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $293,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,977 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in ADT by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,837,737 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $224,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth about $219,825,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. ADT has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.00.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. ADT had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADT will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

