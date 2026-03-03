ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.48.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ADT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.40 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ADT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.




- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat on adjusted EPS (reported $0.23 vs. estimates ~ $0.20) and full‑year adjusted EPS grew ~19%, showing underlying profitability improvement. ADT (ADT) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a sizable $1.5 billion share repurchase program and the company returned $791M to shareholders in 2025, signaling strong capital‑allocation focus that supports shareholder value. ADT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results; Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization
- Positive Sentiment: Management is investing in AI and product innovation (ADT+, Origin AI acquisition, ambient sensing) and laid out multi‑year targets (5% revenue CAGR, 10% adjusted EPS CAGR) that support a longer‑term growth story. ADT outlines 5-percent revenue and 10-percent EPS CAGR targets through 2030 with expanded AI
- Neutral Sentiment: ADT was added to the S&P SmallCap 600 and declared a modest cash dividend ($0.055), both neutral-to-supportive items for index inclusion and yield‑seeking investors. ADT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results; Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed: FY‑2026 EPS and revenue targets were slightly below consensus (ADT gave ~ $0.890 EPS vs. ~ $0.900 street; revenue guidance ~$5.1B vs. ~$5.3B expected), which triggered immediate selling pressure. ADT Shares Fall After 4Q Profit Slips, Outlook Underwhelms
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue and short‑term cash metrics were mixed: some outlets flagged a revenue miss versus some estimates and Q4 operating cash / adjusted FCF were weaker sequentially — amplifying concern over near‑term momentum. ADT Earnings Review: Q4 Summary
- Negative Sentiment: A new investor securities‑law investigation (Johnson Fistel) into ADT’s disclosures raises legal/uncertainty risk for shareholders. ADT Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel
- Negative Sentiment: Momentum/technical signal: several reports note ADT hit a 52‑week low after the print, which can aggravate downside as stop‑losses and momentum desks react. ADT Stock Hits 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. ADT has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.00.
ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. ADT had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADT will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.
Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.
