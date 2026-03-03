Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERTW) Short Interest Update

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,089 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 29th total of 11,129 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Aeries Technology Stock Down 20.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AERTW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Aeries Technology has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology Corporation develops and manufactures advanced wafer cleaning and surface preparation equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company’s product portfolio includes megasonic immersion scrubbers, spray modules, spin clean and dry systems, and related consumables designed to remove particulates, residual films and metallic contaminants from silicon wafers. These systems support critical front-end and back-end processes in wafer fabrication, ensuring high yields and reliability for integrated circuit and device manufacturers.

In addition to its core cleaning platforms, Aeries Technology expanded its capabilities through the acquisition of Stratos Photonics, a provider of optical packaging and photonic device assembly equipment.

