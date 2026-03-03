Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,923,630 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the January 29th total of 14,647,345 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,207,821 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,207,821 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,440. This represents a 96.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $53,746,612.92. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 711,256 shares of company stock valued at $57,231,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 634.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 3.56. Affirm has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFRM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

