AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.82 and last traded at C$20.56, with a volume of 182491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGF.B. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.54.

AGF Management Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$120.30 million for the quarter. AGF Management had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Research analysts predict that AGF Management Limited will post 1.5610119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related. That said, the company does use fundamental, quantitative and alternative strategies to manages its investment funds. AGF Management has a more meaningful portion of its business tied to institutional clients than its peers, with 26% of AUM derived from institutional and subadvised accounts.

