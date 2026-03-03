Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKR) Short Interest Update

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,529 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 29th total of 5,542 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,939 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,939 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Aimei Health Technology Trading Up 2.2%
Shares of AFJKR opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. Aimei Health Technology has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.49.
About Aimei Health Technology
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aimei Health Technology
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Aimei Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimei Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.