Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKR) Short Interest Update

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,529 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 29th total of 5,542 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,939 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,939 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Aimei Health Technology Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of AFJKR opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. Aimei Health Technology has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

About Aimei Health Technology

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors. Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

