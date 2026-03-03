Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA) Short Interest Update

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,350 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the January 29th total of 15,185 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,519 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,519 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

AAA stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02.

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.0942 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

About Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF

The AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF (AAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income by actively selecting USD-denominated, investment-grade collateralized loan obligations, or CLO bonds, of any maturity. AAA was launched on Sep 9, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

