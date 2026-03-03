Altius Minerals (ATUSF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Altius Minerals to post earnings of $0.0946 per share and revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 1.3%

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Altius Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) is a Canada-based royalty and streaming company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of mineral, marine aggregate and energy royalties. Rather than investing directly in exploration and development, Altius secures long-term royalty and streaming agreements that generate recurring revenue from producing assets. This business model emphasizes capital efficiency and risk mitigation by partnering with operating companies and leveraging existing infrastructure.

The company’s royalty interests span multiple commodities and geographies, including iron ore assets in Labrador and Quebec, potash projects in Saskatchewan, thermal coal and petroleum royalties in North America, and marine aggregate operations along the Atlantic coast of Canada.

