American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,467,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,057,000 after acquiring an additional 197,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,516,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,869,000 after purchasing an additional 653,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,802,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,557,000 after purchasing an additional 432,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,912,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,709,000 after buying an additional 272,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,097.04. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,457 shares of company stock worth $1,295,273. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Electric Power from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

AEP opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.46 and a 52-week high of $134.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.40. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

