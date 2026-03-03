American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Position Reduced by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,487,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207,753 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $82,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $796,706,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 76.1% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,888,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,131 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,271,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,972 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,035.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,064,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,649,000 after purchasing an additional 741,388 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director David Goldberg purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.17 per share, for a total transaction of $58,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,869.91. This represents a 6.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $37,704.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 43,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,408. This represents a 3.75% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,571 shares of company stock valued at $210,844. Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

