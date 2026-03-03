AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Sold by Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in AppLovin by 760.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 58.6% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total value of $103,998.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,402.28. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $432.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.49. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.35.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $735.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.