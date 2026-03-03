Argent Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:ABIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Argent Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:ABIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,855 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the January 29th total of 3,928 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,644 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,644 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argent Large Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Argent Large Cap ETF stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Argent Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:ABIG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,174 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 63.42% of Argent Large Cap ETF worth $30,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Argent Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ABIG opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.06. Argent Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70.

Argent Large Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About Argent Large Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0307 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

The Argent Large Cap ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in approximately 30 to 35 large-cap U.S. companies. The fund focuses on “Enduring Businesses” with durable competitive advantages, consistent cash flow growth, and management teams with proven track records of value creation.

