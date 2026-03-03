Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Stock Position Lessened by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,854 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $49,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,877,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,338,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,674,000 after buying an additional 3,330,205 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 107.1% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 735,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial set a $271.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $289.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.76.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $4,041,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 79,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,284,995. This represents a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,032,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,271.97. The trade was a 18.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,440. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $229.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $195.00 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.14.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 11.84%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.28%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

