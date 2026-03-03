Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Athabasca Oil to post earnings of $0.0983 per share and revenue of $253.0790 million for the quarter.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Athabasca Oil stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation, trading as ATHOF on the OTCMKTS, is a Canadian energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of heavy oil and bitumen resources. The company’s asset portfolio spans key regions in Western Canada, including the Peace River, Cold Lake and Lloydminster heavy oil plays, as well as select light oil and natural gas opportunities in emerging formations.

Through a vertically integrated operating model, Athabasca Oil manages activities from reservoir optimization and drilling to surface facility construction and bitumen handling.

