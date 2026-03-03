Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.5714.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.

In other news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 6,534 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $473,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 85,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,987.85. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $127,367.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,916.90. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 58,407 shares of company stock worth $4,226,448 in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1,635.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.35). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 3,650.39%.The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate (AOC) therapies designed to address serious neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company’s proprietary AOC platform combines the targeting specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the gene-modulating power of oligonucleotides to deliver therapeutic agents directly into muscle cells. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, Avidity seeks to overcome traditional delivery challenges associated with RNA-based medicines by leveraging receptor-mediated uptake mechanisms.

The company’s lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is in clinical development for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and represents the first application of the AOC platform in a human study.

