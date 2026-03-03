Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,886 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kenvue alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 705.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 150.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Kenvue by 50.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of KVUE opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Edward Jones lowered Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Insider Transactions at Kenvue

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,333,567.84. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.