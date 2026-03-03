Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 866,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,261,000 after purchasing an additional 366,250 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 48.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 945,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,421,000 after buying an additional 308,717 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2,169.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 271,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,076,000 after buying an additional 259,954 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 4,659.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 171,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 168,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,893,000 after acquiring an additional 126,435 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore set a $265.00 target price on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $203.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $256.09.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $326.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.79. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $349.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.41. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 56.0%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

