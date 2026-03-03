Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company $NYT

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in New York Times during the second quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 519.6% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4,591.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on New York Times from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New York Times from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on New York Times from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $140,739.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,886.04. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.55.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $802.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.55 million. New York Times had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

