Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $7.94 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,873 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 56,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $5,099,565.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,134.08. This trade represents a 19.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 47,944 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $4,422,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,486. This trade represents a 62.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,013 shares of company stock worth $14,337,635. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.31. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 9.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. New Street Research set a $98.00 price target on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.44.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

