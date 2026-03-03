Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,897,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.38.

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.87, for a total value of $1,568,027.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,524.17. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 19,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.85, for a total value of $5,490,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,311,428.80. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,654 shares of company stock valued at $8,212,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $283.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.39 and its 200 day moving average is $263.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.96 and a 1-year high of $296.70.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.41%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

