Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,925,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,617,000 after acquiring an additional 122,392 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,068,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $114,721,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,569,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $361.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $380.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -124.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.78.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.45%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $867,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,543.37. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $334,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,779.52. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,713 shares of company stock valued at $19,301,707. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $360.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

