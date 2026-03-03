Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 6,404 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, December 29th. CICC Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.74.

Get Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.