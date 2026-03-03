Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,977 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,545,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Home BancShares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,876,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,772,000 after acquiring an additional 626,655 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $12,931,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 87.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 286,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,825,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home BancShares news, Director John W. Allison II sold 5,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $140,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 651,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,379,739.05. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $157,877.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 218,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,894.80. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on Home BancShares in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Home BancShares had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $269.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company’s core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

