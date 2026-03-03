Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $629,431,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3,051.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,472,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,155 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $121,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,657,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,697,000 after purchasing an additional 926,721 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Crown Castle by 15,241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 757,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,858,000 after buying an additional 752,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.02.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $262,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,442. This trade represents a 34.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $401,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,300.22. The trade was a 15.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle stock opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 420.79%.

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

