Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Position in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,147,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter worth $68,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,441,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at about $47,976,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 56.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 916,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,730,000 after buying an additional 328,751 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on AAON. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.
Key AAON News
Here are the key news stories impacting AAON this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat expectations — AAON reported Q4 sales of $424.2M, well above consensus, driven by strong demand across AAON- and BASX-branded equipment. AAON’s (NASDAQ:AAON) Q4 CY2025 Sales Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and bullish 2026 targets — year-end backlog rose to ~$1.83B (up ~111%), giving strong revenue visibility; management is guiding 18–20% sales growth and gross margins near 29–31% for 2026. AAON targets 18–20% sales growth and up to 31% gross margin in 2026 as BASX backlog hits $1.3B
- Positive Sentiment: Share-repurchase plan and record full-year results — company reported record 2025 net sales ($1.44B) and announced a buyback program, a shareholder-friendly move that can support the stock. AAON Reports Record 2025 Results and Share Repurchase Plan
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call color and strategy — management discussed production capacity expansion and ERP implementation to support growth; transcripts/slides are available for detail but these investments are timing-dependent in their impact. AAON (AAON) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed institutional flows and analyst views — hedge funds/institutions showed both large additions and reductions; recent analyst price targets cluster near the high $100s, giving varied near-term signals. AAON ($AAON) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: EPS missed estimates — GAAP diluted EPS in Q4 was $0.39, below consensus (~$0.45), which tempers the headline revenue beat. Aaon (AAON) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Margin and EPS pressure from expansion — 2025 gross margin fell to ~26.7% (from 33.1% prior year) and FY GAAP EPS declined as the company absorbed upfront costs tied to capacity expansion and ERP rollout. AAON Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
Insider Activity at AAON
In related news, EVP Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $321,300.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,299.08. The trade was a 37.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AAON Price Performance
AAON stock opened at $104.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.55 and a beta of 1.09.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $424.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.10 million. AAON had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
AAON Company Profile
AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.
AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.
