Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Position in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,147,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter worth $68,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,441,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at about $47,976,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 56.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 916,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,730,000 after buying an additional 328,751 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AAON. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Key AAON News

Here are the key news stories impacting AAON this week:

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, EVP Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $321,300.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,299.08. The trade was a 37.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Price Performance

AAON stock opened at $104.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.55 and a beta of 1.09.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $424.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.10 million. AAON had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

