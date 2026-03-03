Baidu, Inc. $BIDU Stock Position Lifted by Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 500.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 743,205 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up approximately 5.3% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.26% of Baidu worth $117,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Baidu by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Baidu by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Baidu by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu stock opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $165.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.07 and its 200 day moving average is $126.84. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zephirin Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $100.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.94.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

