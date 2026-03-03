Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on OZK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $62.00 target price on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OZK
Bank OZK Stock Performance
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 25.50%.The business had revenue of $436.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 65,946 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 37.1% in the third quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 125,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 64.6% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 78,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
About Bank OZK
Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.
The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank OZK
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.