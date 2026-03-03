Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 1889177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$2.25 target price on Banyan Gold and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$622.77 million, a P/E ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

