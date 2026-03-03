Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Price

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Regency Centers from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

REG opened at $79.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $79.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $763,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 272,133 shares in the company, valued at $20,763,747.90. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4,422.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,261,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,167,000 after buying an additional 287,397 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

